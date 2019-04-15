Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Signs tender
Onwausor officially signed his tender with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Onwuasor was given a second-round tender from the Ravens, and agreed to sign said tender Monday. In 16 games last season, the 26-year-old racked up 59 tackles (37 solo), five sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. With fellow linebacker C.J. Mosely electing to join the Jets this offseason, Onwuasor projects as a starting linebacker for Baltimore next season.
