Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Tallies two sacks in win
Onwuasor recorded nine tackles (eight solo), including two sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Onwuasor's game Sunday was perhaps his best of the season. His nine tackles were a season high and it was his second multi-sack game of the year. Through 15 games Onwuasor has 5.5 sacks, 3.5 of which have come in the last four games. He'll look to continue the strong play into Week 17, when the Ravens will look to lock up the division with a win over the Browns.
More News
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Posts half sack in win•
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: A sack Sunday•
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Totals eight tackles•
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Signs ERFA tender•
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Productive second season•
-
Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Enjoying strong sophomore campaign•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16