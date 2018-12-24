Onwuasor recorded nine tackles (eight solo), including two sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Onwuasor's game Sunday was perhaps his best of the season. His nine tackles were a season high and it was his second multi-sack game of the year. Through 15 games Onwuasor has 5.5 sacks, 3.5 of which have come in the last four games. He'll look to continue the strong play into Week 17, when the Ravens will look to lock up the division with a win over the Browns.