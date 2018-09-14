Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Totals eight tackles
Onwuasor had eight tackles (three solo) in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.
Onwuasor had an uneventful Week 1 where he had only a single solo tackle, but rebounded a bit with Thursday's effort. The 26-year-old played all but one defensive snap against Cincinnati and should continue to see plenty of opportunities, especially if C.J. Mosley (knee) is forced to miss any time.
