Onwuasor had eight tackles (three solo) in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

Onwuasor had an uneventful Week 1 where he had only a single solo tackle, but rebounded a bit with Thursday's effort. The 26-year-old played all but one defensive snap against Cincinnati and should continue to see plenty of opportunities, especially if C.J. Mosley (knee) is forced to miss any time.

