Onwuasor recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

The second-year linebacker out of Portland State finished second on the team in tackles behind only C.J. Mosley in Sunday's blowout loss. Onwuasor played a season-high 40 snaps, surpassing Kalamei Correa, who was on the field for just 23 plays. It's too early to tell whether this trend will continue, but Onwuasor could be a consideration in IDP leagues if he does indeed surpass Correa for the starting inside linebacker job next to Mosley.