Queen had a career year in 2022 by setting new career highs in tackles (117), sacks (5.0), interceptions (2) and pass breakups (6).

The former first-round pick delivered on his potential this season and cemented himself as a key part of what was a strong Baltimore defense. Queen was better at finding the ballcarrier and was relied upon for more snaps as he bested his previous career high by 125 reps. Baltimore can pick up Queen's fifth-year option this offseason, and his performance, especially in 2022, should lay the groundwork for that to happen.