Queen recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), including one sack and three tackles for loss, during Sunday's 23-20 win against the Browns.

Queen's finished with a team high in tackles against Cleveland, marking his first double-digit performance of the season. The third-year linebacker also increased his sack total to 3.5 on the year as he brought down Jacoby Brissett for a five-yard loss in the third quarter. Through seven games in 2022, Queen has recorded 49 tackles (34 solo), two passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble on 421 defensive snaps.