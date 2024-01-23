Queen finished the regular season with a career-high 133 tackles to go with six pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and one interception. He appeared in all 17 games and played a career-high 1,073 snaps.

After making it through a learning curve in his first two seasons, Queen has come into his own as a major factor in the Baltimore defense. He has logged a combined 250 tackles over the last two seasons and racked up 8.5 sacks in that span. Queen still has some limitations in coverage, having allowed three touchdowns to his assignments, but he also held his opponents to 5.5 YPA when he was targeted this season. The Ravens did not pick up Queen's fifth-year option, so he will be a free agent this coming offseason. Baltimore will have some tough calls to make on that front with the ascendent Justin Madbuike also up for a new deal. The Ravens are already paying Roquan Smith a hefty sum, and it's unclear whether they will be able to pony up another big contract in its linebacking corps.