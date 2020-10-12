Queen registered nine tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown during Sunday's 27-3 win against the Bengals.

Joe Burrow's LSU teammate was a nightmare for the rookie signal-caller Sunday, beginning his prolific afternoon with a combo strip-sack, fumble recovery at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter. Queen would also scoop up a fumble forced by Marcus Peters on rookie wideout Tee Higgins, collecting the loose ball and streaking 53 yards down the field to provide Baltimore with a prohibitive 27-0 lead with 8:21 to play in regulation. Queen now has nine or more tackles in three of his past four games, as he heads into a Week 6 matchup against a Philadelphia offense that is tied with Dallas for an NFL-high 11 giveaways.