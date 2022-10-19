Queen recorded seven tackles (five solo), one sack and a forced fumble in a 24-20 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Queen's sack brings him to 2.5 on the season, which has already surpassed his 2021 season total of two. The third-year linebacker is currently on pace to beat all of his season-best totals from his first two seasons. He's now sitting on 38 tackles (27 solo), two passes defensed and an interception, to go along with the forced fumble he tallied Sunday and the previously mentioned 2.5 sacks.