Queen recorded five tackles (five solo) and one pass defended during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints.

Queen tied as the Ravens' second-leading tackler as the Saints were limited to just 49 offensive plays. The 23-year-old also played all but two of Baltimore's 51 defensive snaps in the team's first game with fellow inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who also logged five tackles Monday. Queen has now recorded a team-high 58 tackles (43 solo), 3.5 sacks, three passes defended and one interception this season, and he should continue to play a prominent role next time out against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.