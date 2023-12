Queen tallied seven tackles (two solo) and one interception in the Ravens' 33-19 victory over the 49ers in Week 16.

Queen picked off Brock Purdy for his first interception of the season. He was also on the field for all 68 defensive snaps, which makes it three straight and five of his last six games without leaving the field on defense. The linebacker will now set his sights on a signature matchup with the Dolphins in Week 17.