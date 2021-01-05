Queen racked up 106 total tackles (66.0 solo), 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 2020.
The first-round rookie out of LSU lived up to the hype and made an impact right away for the Baltimore defense. Queen led all Ravens in tackles and also caused havoc with his sacks and forced fumbles. He was a force from the jump, racking up eight tackles and a sack in his debut and didn't slow down from there. Only Chargers' linebacker Kenneth Murray had more tackles than Queen among rookies in 2020. The Ravens face the Titans on Sunday.