Queen only suffered a bruised thigh in Sunday's win over the Broncos, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Queen's diagnosis is a good one, considering he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, while also needing to be carted off the field. However, Harbaugh noted that Queen did not want the cart. The 23-year-old's availability for Sunday against the Steelers still remains up in the air though.