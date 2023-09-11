Queen recorded 11 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 25-9 win versus the Texans.

Queen also played more snaps (72) than any Baltimore linebacker not named Roquan Smith on Sunday. He's looking for his third 100-tackle season in 2023, and he's now well on track. In Week 2, the Ravens will go to Cincinnati, which struggled mightily offensively in its regular-season debut.