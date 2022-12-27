Queen tallied nine tackles (one solo), a half-sack, a defended pass and a fumble recovery in a 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Queen played 94 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps in the victory and made his presence felt in multiple ways. The linebacker combined with Brandon Stephens on a first-quarter sack of Desmond Ridder, recovered a Drake London fumble in the second period to help set up Baltimore's lone touchdown and finished second on the Ravens with nine total stops. Queen needs one more tackle to set a new career-high mark.