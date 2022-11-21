Queen racked up 12 tackles, including a half-sack, in Sunday's Week 11 win over Carolina.
The Panthers had a hard time generating yardage in the contest, and Queen was a big part of the reason why as he generated a season-high 12 stops. This was his second game with double-digit tackles on the campaign, and he raised his sack total to four by teaming with Justin Houston to bring down Baker Mayfield on a third-down play. Queen has 70 tackles on the season, putting him in line to reach the 100-tackle mark for the second time in his three seasons as a pro.