Queen posted six tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 37- victory versus the Seahawks.

Queen paced Baltimore in tackles in a contest during which Seattle possessed the ball for less than 20 minutes. The fourth-year linebacker ranks second on the Ravens with 75 stops through nine games on the campaign and has recorded at least five tackles in each contest thus far. Queen is easily on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 117 stops that he established last year.