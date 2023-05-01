The Ravens declined Queen's fifth-year option Monday, Sarah Ellison of the team's official website reports.
The 2020 first-round pick enjoyed a breakout of sorts in 2022 after mostly struggling his first two seasons, but it's no surprise the Ravens won't guarantee him a $12.7 million salary for 2024, especially after they traded for fellow inside linebacker Roqaun Smith last fall and then gave him a five-year, $100 million extension with $60 million paid out through the first three years. Queen actually played much better after the Ravens added Smith, ultimately finishing with career highs for tackles (117), sacks (five), QB hits (14), pass defenses (six) and interceptions (two). While his performance hasn't been consistent, Queen has started every game since the Ravens drafted him 28th overall in 2020. The team may have found his eventual replacement in 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson, a Clemson product who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at 235 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.