Queen recorded seven tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Queen ranked second on the Ravens (behind Roquan Smith) with his seven stops in the contest. He also combined for a sack with Justin Madubuike in the fourth quarter. Queen has 2.5 sacks through five games this season, already putting him halfway to his career-best total of five, which he established last season.