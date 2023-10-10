Queen recorded seven tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Queen ranked second on the Ravens (behind Roquan Smith) with his seven stops in the contest. He also combined for a sack with Justin Madubuike in the fourth quarter. Queen has 2.5 sacks through five games this season, already putting him halfway to his career-best total of five, which he established last season.
More News
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Tallies second sack•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Tied for most tackles•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Continues racking up tackles•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Great numbers in Week 1•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Not getting fifth-year option•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Career year in third season•