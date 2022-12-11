Queen (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
Queen suffered a thigh bruise in Week 13 and was deemed questionable heading into Week 14. However, he never really appeared in danger of missing Sunday's matchup. Across 12 appearances, the third-year linebacker has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
More News
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially questionable•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Says he'll likely play in Week 14•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Good injury news•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Carted off Sunday•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Leads Ravens with 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Five solo stops Monday•