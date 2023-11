Queen totaled 11 tackles (nine solo) in Thursday's 34-20 win against the Bengals.

Queen led Baltimore in stops in the victory and hit the double-digit mark for the fourth time this season. He's been a reliable IDP asset during the campaign, posting at least five tackles in all 11 of Baltimore's games and at least eight stops in eight of those contests. With 95 tackles so far, he's on pace to shatter his career-best mark of 117 stops, which he set last season.