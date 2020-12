Queen registered six solo tackles and three assists during Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

The rookie has been consistently posting viable IDP numbers of late, with nine tackles in each of his past three outings. Compare that to an average of 3.3 tackles per game Weeks 6 through 9, and it's clear Queen's stock is traveling along an upward trajectory. He's started every game thus far in 2020 while logging 79 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive score.