Queen (thigh) said Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" he'll play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Queen picked up a thigh bruise during the Week 13 win over Denver, but he doesn't anticipate the injury keeping him sidelined for a divisional clash against Pittsburgh. Across 12 appearances, the third-year linebacker has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.