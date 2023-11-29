Queen recorded seven tackles (five solo), while also forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Queen was once again a busy man in Week 12, compiling at least seven takedowns for the third contest in a row. He was able to strip running back Austin Ekeler in the second quarter, a fumble which was recovered by teammate Michael Pierce. The linebacker has now registered 102 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while deflecting four passes and forcing a fumble through 12 games in 2023.