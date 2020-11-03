Queen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Queen joins fellow linebackers Matt Judon, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser on the list. All five are considered high-risk close contacts to Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the virus Monday, and they'll need to isolate for five days. If Queen tests negative through Saturday, he'll be available for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts.