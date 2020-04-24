The Ravens selected Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

Queen (6-foot, 229 pounds) is undersized out of LSU, but whatever he lacks in weight compared to earlier first-round linebackers Kenneth Murray (Chargers) and Jordyn Brooks (Seahawks) he accounts for with plus instincts and matching athleticism. Queen has competently handled coverage reps that the other two haven't, and that should suit the Ravens just fine with the number of leads they project to have. Queen is built for the modern NFL and should prove a nearly ideal selection for the Ravens. He could turn into a top IDP in a hurry with a little luck.