Queen had 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals.

Queen had seven of his 11 tackles in the first half and was one of three Ravens with double-digit tackles along with Roquan Smith (11) and Kyle Hamilton (10). Queen has 69 tackles (42 solo) on the season, which ranks second on the team behind Smith (82), and the former's 3.5 sacks is tied for second on the Ravens' defense with Jadeveon Clowney. Queen is on pace to surpass the 117 tackles he had last season, which is a career-high.