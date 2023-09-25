Queen recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.
This is the second time in three games where Queen has registered double-digit tackles and was tied with Roquan Smith on the day. He's on pace to reach 100-plus tackles for the third time in five seasons and will continue to be a key piece to the Ravens' linebacker corps as they visit the 2-1 Browns in Week 4.
More News
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Continues racking up tackles•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Great numbers in Week 1•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Not getting fifth-year option•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Career year in third season•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Impactful effort Week 16•
-
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially active•