Queen recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.

This is the second time in three games where Queen has registered double-digit tackles and was tied with Roquan Smith on the day. He's on pace to reach 100-plus tackles for the third time in five seasons and will continue to be a key piece to the Ravens' linebacker corps as they visit the 2-1 Browns in Week 4.