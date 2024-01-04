Queen (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's game versus the Steelers.
Queen was a limited participant at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but he put himself on pace to suit up in Week 18 by upgrading to a full practice Thursday. With the first seed in the AFC already locked up, Baltimore could choose to rest him Saturday.
