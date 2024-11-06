Richard played 36 of the Ravens' 51 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a three-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

With a season-high 63 percent snap share, Ricard surprisingly paced all Ravens skill-position players not named Lamar Jackson in playing time in Week 9. The fullback had played just 11 snaps a week earlier in a loss to Cleveland in which Jackson attempted 38 passes, but with Baltimore in control throughout the Week 10 contest and leaning heavily on the run, Ricard saw his snaps pick up considerably. He was able to capitalize on the extra playing time by finding paydirt on a short target near the goal line late in the third quarter for his first touchdown of the campaign and just his second in the last three seasons.