Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Catches season-high three passes
Ricard caught all three of his targets for a season-high 27 yards while playing 29 of the Ravens' 72 offensive snaps (40 percent) in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Texans.
As usual, Ricard saw snaps in all three phases of the game, but he didn't record any defensive statistics during his 12 plays on that side of the ball. Instead, he made his biggest impact as a fullback, finishing third on the team in receiving yards on the day while also bulldozing open lanes for the Ravens' ballcarriers, who racked up 263 yards on the ground. Ricard typically sees more tepid involvement as a pass catcher, so don't expect him to see enhanced involvement in the game plan in the weeks to come.
