Ricard didn't draw a target while playing 39 of the Ravens' 61 offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Though Ricard gained 20 yards across his four touches (one carry, three receptions) in last week's loss to the Bills, the Ravens didn't look to keep the fullback involved in Week 5. Ricard will continue to function mostly as a blocker while he's on the field, and he's unlikely to be a high-priority target for Lamar Jackson on the occasions that he runs routes.