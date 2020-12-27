Ricard (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Ricard opened the week as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to the knee issue, but he put in full workouts Thursday and Friday. As such, Ricard likely won't face any restrictions in the Week 16 matchup. The fullback/defensive lineman saw his most involvement in the passing game of the season in last week's win over the Jaguars, hauling in two of three targets for 10 yards.
