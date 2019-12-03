Play

Ricard signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ricard plays a key role in Baltimore as a fullback and depth defensive lineman. He's proven a versatile offensive weapon this season, performing well as both a blocker and pass catcher, so it's not much of a surprise to see Baltimore opting to lock him up through 2021. However, Ricard doesn't warrant any fantasy consideration.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories