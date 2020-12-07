site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Lifted from COVID list
Ricard was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Ricard will be available for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys. He plays a ton on offense, often logging more than 25 percent of the snaps, but the fullback rarely touches the ball.
