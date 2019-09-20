Play

Ricard (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Ricard was a full participant in Friday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday. If he's able to go, the 25-year-old will play his usual role as a fullback and defensive lineman for Baltimore.

