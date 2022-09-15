Ricard (calf) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ricard was unable to practice Wednesday as well, which may not bode well for the fullback's availability Sunday. If Ricard is unable to go, it's hard to say how the Ravens may handle the position, as he's the only fullback on the active roster. Last season when Ricard missed time, the Raven's deployed more two tight-end sets to make up for the missing blocker. That could lead to extra opportunity for Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle on Sunday against the Dolphins, if the Ravens take a similar approach, and Ricard were to be out.
