Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ricard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Bills, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Ricard has been sidelined for weeks with the calf injury. Without a fullback at their disposal, the Ravens could use more two-tight end and three-wide receiver sets against Buffalo.
