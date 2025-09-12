Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Out for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ricard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Ricard will miss his second straight game to open the regular season. The fullback hasn't practiced since the middle of last month.
