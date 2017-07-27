Ricard (undisclosed) passed a physical Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

This means Ricard will now be in line to come off the PUP list. The undrafted free agent will need all the time he can get in order to show what he has to offer in hopes of landing a spot on the team's final roster.

