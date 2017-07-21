Ricard (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site reports.

The details of Ricard's injury weren't revealed. The undrafted rookie will miss the first six weeks of the regular season if he remains on this list through the conclusion of training camp.

