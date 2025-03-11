Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ricard is re-signing with the Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ricard has been with the Ravens since 2018 and played more than 400 snaps on offense each of the past five seasons. He'll turn 31 in May and figures to reprise his role as a lead blocker in heavy formations, having never topped 11 receptions or seven carries in a season.

More News