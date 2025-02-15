Ricard recorded three catches on five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2024. He did not log any carries.

For the third straight season, Ricard played in all 17 of Baltimore's regular-season contests. He also ended without a carry for the second consecutive campaign, and his three receptions were his fewest since 2018. Ricard is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has indicated a desire to re-sign the veteran fullback, per Ryan Mink of the team's official site.