Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Unable to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ricard (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Ricard has been nursing a calf injury since mid-August, and he has yet to return to practice. The fullback will likely need to practice in some capacity at one of the team's two remaining sessions this week in order to play in Sunday's contest versus Cleveland.
