Ricard (foot) is officially active for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.

Ricard was dinged up leading up to Sunday, but as evidenced by this news, is all set for the regular season opener. It's likely that the 25-year-old will serve his usual dual-role as a fullback and defensive lineman for the Ravens in Week 1.

