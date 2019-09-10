McPhee made three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.

McPhee only played 51 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and he made an impact by dropping Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. The veteran linebacker didn't have a pass-rushing role in Washington's defense last year, so it looks like the Ravens are using him in a different fashion in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories