Coach John Harbaugh said McPhee is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McPhee exited Sunday's game against the Seahawks after playing only 12 snaps due to the injury. The 30-year-old should be headed to injured reserve in the near future so the team can clear up a roster spot. Jaylon Ferguson should be the main beneficiary at outside linebacker for the Ravens.