Play

McPhee (triceps) re-signed Tuesday with the Ravens on a one-year contract.

After stints in Chicago and Washington over the preceding four years, McPhee returned to Baltimore in 2019 for his second stint with the team that drafted him. He was in the midst of a resurgent campaign with the Ravens before a torn triceps ended his season in late October, finishing with 19 tackles and three sacks across seven appearances. Presumably healthy again after inking a new deal with Baltimore, McPhee should factor into the rotation with Jaylon Ferguson and Jihad Ward at the edge-rushing spot opposite Matt Judon.

More News
Our Latest Stories