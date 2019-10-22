Play

The Ravens placed McPhee (triceps) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

McPhee suffered a torn triceps during Sunday's win in Seattle, and is expected to miss the rest of the season. His placement on IR clears up a roster spot for the team, and Jaylon Ferguson will likely stand to see an increase in reps with McPhee out. McPhee finishes the season with 19 tackles (17 solo) and three sacks in seven games.

